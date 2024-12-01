Record-holding Coaches in the Champions League - LIST

The list of head coaches with the most matches in the history of the UEFA Champions League has been revealed.

According to Idman.biz, the ranking, compiled by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS), includes coaches who have led their teams in 100 or more matches in the tournament since its inception in 1955 (originally called the European Champion Clubs' Cup).

To date, 12 managers have achieved this milestone. Leading the chart is Carlo Ancelotti, currently managing Real Madrid.

Top coaches by matches managed:

1. Carlo Ancelotti - 215

2. Alex Ferguson- 214

3. Arsène Wenger - 208

4. Pep Guardiola - 180

5. José Mourinho - 155

6. Mircea Lucescu - 152

7. Rafael Benítez - 111

8. Diego Simeone - 110

9. Jürgen Klopp - 104

10. Massimiliano Allegri - 102

11-12. Ottmar Hitzfeld - 101

Louis van Gaal - 101

Idman.biz