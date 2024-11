The head coach of Damak club Cosmin Kontra asked for an autograph from Al-Nasr striker Cristiano Ronaldo, whom they lost (0:2) in the 12th round of the Saudi Arabian Championship.

After the mentioned game, the Romanian specialist signed two football shirts for the Portuguese star, Idman.biz reports.

Ronaldo scored a double in the game against Damak. In general, he participated in 18 matches in all competitions this season, scored 15 goals and provided 3 assists.

Idman.biz