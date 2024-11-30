30 November 2024
23 injuries in 20 matches - coincidence?

Real Madrid have had one or more players injured in eight of their last 11 games, the latest being Eduardo Camavinga, who has a hamstring problem.

Idman.biz reports with reference to Diario AS publication that the Royal club has had 23 injuries in total despite playing only 20 matches this season. At present, 7 members of the team are injured, but in total, 12 players have received treatment in the last eight matches.

Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal are out for the season due to injury. Kamavinga, Aurelien Tchuameni, Brahim Dias and Dani Ceballos have been sidelined for more than a month due to various injuries.

If things don't improve, this could be reminiscent of Real's season under Zinedine Zidane, where they suffered more than 60 injuries in one season.

