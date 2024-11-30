Turkish football player was arrested in Germany

Turkish football player Alim Aykut Esgi was arrested in Germany.

25-year-old player was found to be a member of a group that organizes drug sales, Idman.biz reports.

He was found guilty of 11 bomb attacks in Germany. Aykut Esgi was charged with hostage taking and intentional injury.

Alim, a German citizen, has worn the uniforms of Kayserispor U21, Karagumruk, Darija Ganjalbirliyi, Akhisarspor,

Istanbulspor and Bayrampasha. Esgi's last club was Gabela, a club from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Idman.biz