The last day of November 2024 was marked by Viktor Gyokeresh's records.

IFFHS announced the records that the Swedish striker, who has become unstoppable, signed this month, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani national team also had a hand in these records. The striker of the Swedish national team and Sporting scored a 6:0 victory and set records in the game of the VI round of the League of Nations by hitting 4 balls into Azerbaijan team's goal.

Victor is the 11th player in the 21st century to score 3 hat-tricks (3 or more) in a calendar month. But the peculiarity of Gyokeresh is that he does it in different tournaments. He did not spare his opponents in the Portuguese Championship, Champions League and League of Nations. The Swedish forward made history as the only player in the 21st century to do so in three different tournaments in one month.

Gyokeresh scored 4 goals in the games against Eshtoril of the championship and Azerbaijan of the League of Nations. He is the 13th player in the 21st century to score 4+ goals twice in one month. But again...

Viktor made his mark in the 21st century as the only player to score both national team and club poker (4 or more goals) during the month. It is true that there were those who did it in 2 consecutive matches during the month or scored 11 balls (4+7) in two matches, but those players spent both productive matches in the same team - either national or club.

Viktor scored 4 goals against Eshtrela (5:1) in the Sporting team on November 1, and against the Azerbaijan national team (6:0) in the Swedish national team 18 days later. He found the way to the goal of Manchester City (4:1) three times in the Champions League match held on the 5th of the month.

Idman.biz