Andre Onana, the goalkeeper of Manchester United and the famous boxer Francis Ngannu, made headlines with their joke.

It happened after the match with Bodo Glimt (3:2) within the 5th round of the European League, Idman.biz reports.

Nigerian goalkeeper decided to try boxing this time. But he "didn't succeed" with Cameroonian Ngannu.

Francis played 21 matches during his career and won 18 of them. Ngannou's last fight was against Anthony Joshua last December and he lost in the 2nd round.

Idman.biz