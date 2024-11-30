Barcelona's ideal 11 - who is there and who is not?

In honor of the 125th anniversary of the founding of Barcelona, the famous ESPN sports portal has compiled a symbolic team of the club's best players.

Six of the players who played together in 2004-2008 and 2008-2014 are included in this list, Idman.biz reports.

According to ESPN, Barcelona's 11 best players of all time (in parentheses is the period during which the player played for the club):

Goalkeeper: Victor Valdez (2002-2014).

Defenders: Dani Alves (2008-2016, 2021-2022), Ronald Koeman (1989-1995), Carles Puyol (1999-2014).

Midfielders: Xavi (1998-2015), Andres Iniesta (2002-2018), Luis Suarez Miramontes (1955-1961), Johan Cruyff (1973-1978).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (2004-2021), Ladislao Kubala (1951-1961), Ronaldinho (2003-2008).

Idman.biz