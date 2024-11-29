Liverpool victory could seal Championship? - WEEK'S MATCHES

This weekend, top football leagues will see another round of exciting matchups, with two games generating particular interest:

The fierce rivalry between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich will take place tomorrow, with Bayern continuing a dominant run of seven consecutive wins, Idman.biz reports.

Despite Dortmund's struggles in the league, they will look to prove themselves in this classic encounter.

The Liverpool vs Manchester City clash on December 1st could very well determine the future champions of the Premier League. If Liverpool secures a win, they would extend their lead to a massive 8 points over second-placed Man City, who are struggling with a 6-match winless streak.

Upcoming Matches:

England - Premier League, 13th Round

November 29

Brighton vs Southampton

November 30

Brentford vs Leicester

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle

Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich

Wolverhampton vs Bournemouth

West Ham vs Arsenal

December 1

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Manchester United vs Everton

Tottenham vs Fulham

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Spain - La Liga, 15th Round

November 29

Mallorca vs Valencia

November 30

Barcelona vs Las Palmas

Alaves vs Leganes

Espanyol vs Celta

Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid

December 1

Villarreal vs Girona

Real Madrid vs Getafe

Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic

Real Sociedad vs Betis

December 2

Sevilla vs Osasuna

Italy - Serie A, 14th Round

November 29

Cagliari vs Verona

November 30

Como vs Monza

Milan vs Empoli

Bologna vs Venezia

December 1

Udinese vs Genoa

Parma vs Lazio

Torino vs Napoli

Fiorentina vs Inter

Lecce vs Juventus

December 2

Roma vs Atalanta

Germany - Bundesliga, 12th Round

November 29

St. Pauli vs Holstein Kiel

November 30

Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen

Augsburg vs Bochum

Leipzig vs Wolfsburg

Freiburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Werder Bremen vs Stuttgart

December 1

Mainz vs Hoffenheim

Heidenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich

France - Ligue 1, 13th Round

November 29

Reims vs Lens

November 30

Rennes vs Saint-Etienne

Brest vs Strasbourg

PSG vs Nantes

December 1

Montpellier vs Lille

Le Havre vs Angers

Lyon vs Nice

Toulouse vs Auxerre

Marseille vs Monaco

Turkiye - Super Lig, 14th Round

November 29

Antalyaspor vs Sivasspor

November 30

Samsunspor vs Bodrumspor

Adana Demirspor vs Konyaspor

Alanyaspor vs Trabzonspor

Basaksehir vs Goztepe

December 1

Rizespor vs Kayserispor

Galatasaray vs Eyupspor

December 2

Fenerbahce vs Gaziantep

Hatayspor vs Besiktas

Idman.biz