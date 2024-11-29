29 November 2024
Liverpool victory could seal Championship? - WEEK'S MATCHES

This weekend, top football leagues will see another round of exciting matchups, with two games generating particular interest:

The fierce rivalry between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich will take place tomorrow, with Bayern continuing a dominant run of seven consecutive wins, Idman.biz reports.

Despite Dortmund's struggles in the league, they will look to prove themselves in this classic encounter.

The Liverpool vs Manchester City clash on December 1st could very well determine the future champions of the Premier League. If Liverpool secures a win, they would extend their lead to a massive 8 points over second-placed Man City, who are struggling with a 6-match winless streak.

Upcoming Matches:
England - Premier League, 13th Round
November 29
Brighton vs Southampton
November 30
Brentford vs Leicester
Crystal Palace vs Newcastle
Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich
Wolverhampton vs Bournemouth
West Ham vs Arsenal
December 1
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Manchester United vs Everton
Tottenham vs Fulham
Liverpool vs Manchester City
Spain - La Liga, 15th Round
November 29
Mallorca vs Valencia
November 30
Barcelona vs Las Palmas
Alaves vs Leganes
Espanyol vs Celta
Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid
December 1
Villarreal vs Girona
Real Madrid vs Getafe
Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic
Real Sociedad vs Betis
December 2
Sevilla vs Osasuna
Italy - Serie A, 14th Round
November 29
Cagliari vs Verona
November 30
Como vs Monza
Milan vs Empoli
Bologna vs Venezia
December 1
Udinese vs Genoa
Parma vs Lazio
Torino vs Napoli
Fiorentina vs Inter
Lecce vs Juventus
December 2
Roma vs Atalanta
Germany - Bundesliga, 12th Round
November 29
St. Pauli vs Holstein Kiel
November 30
Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen
Augsburg vs Bochum
Leipzig vs Wolfsburg
Freiburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach
Werder Bremen vs Stuttgart
December 1
Mainz vs Hoffenheim
Heidenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich
France - Ligue 1, 13th Round
November 29
Reims vs Lens
November 30
Rennes vs Saint-Etienne
Brest vs Strasbourg
PSG vs Nantes
December 1
Montpellier vs Lille
Le Havre vs Angers
Lyon vs Nice
Toulouse vs Auxerre
Marseille vs Monaco
Turkiye - Super Lig, 14th Round
November 29
Antalyaspor vs Sivasspor
November 30
Samsunspor vs Bodrumspor
Adana Demirspor vs Konyaspor
Alanyaspor vs Trabzonspor
Basaksehir vs Goztepe
December 1
Rizespor vs Kayserispor
Galatasaray vs Eyupspor
December 2
Fenerbahce vs Gaziantep
Hatayspor vs Besiktas

