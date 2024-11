Ex-Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s next career move has been confirmed.

According to Idman.biz, the Cameroonian striker will continue his career in Major League Soccer (MLS), signing with New York Red Bulls.

The 35-year-old has already completed his medical and will join the club as a free agent under a two-year contract.

Choupo-Moting spent last season with Bayern Munich, where he scored 2 goals in 27 Bundesliga appearances.

Idman.biz