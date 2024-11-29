Brunei Football Federation President resigns after defeat loss to Russia

Brunei Football Federation President Feisal Eusoff has been relieved of his duties following an order from Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

Idman.biz reports thatthe resignation was officially announced on the federation’s social media channels.

Eusoff’s departure comes after his involvement in several legal violations related to national regulations.

This decision follows Brunei’s 0-11 defeat to Russia in a friendly match on November 15, marking the biggest victory in Russia’s football history.

The defeat prompted the federation to take swift action, leading to Eusoff’s resignation.

