29 November 2024
EN

Brunei Football Federation President resigns after defeat loss to Russia

World football
News
29 November 2024 11:25
9
Brunei Football Federation President resigns after defeat loss to Russia

Brunei Football Federation President Feisal Eusoff has been relieved of his duties following an order from Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

Idman.biz reports thatthe resignation was officially announced on the federation’s social media channels.

Eusoff’s departure comes after his involvement in several legal violations related to national regulations.

This decision follows Brunei’s 0-11 defeat to Russia in a friendly match on November 15, marking the biggest victory in Russia’s football history.

The defeat prompted the federation to take swift action, leading to Eusoff’s resignation.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

FIFA referee list for 2025 confirmed
12:53
Football

FIFA referee list for 2025 confirmed

The referees who will represent Azerbaijan in international football matches in 2025 have been confirmed
What are Qarabag’s chances of reaching the Playoffs?
12:32
Football

What are Qarabag’s chances of reaching the Playoffs?

Experts have created a table outlining the probabilities for the 36 teams in the competition, based on their current standing and possible outcomes
Juninho: "Luck played a role in the loss to Lyon"
12:12
Football

Juninho: "Luck played a role in the loss to Lyon"

He expressed disappointment over missing goal-scoring opportunities
Azerbaijan head coach: “We fought well and contested every inch of the field”
11:31
Football

Azerbaijan head coach: “We fought well and contested every inch of the field”

Siyasat Asgarov emphasized that the team played well, despite the defeat
Nominees announced for the FIFA Puskás Award 2024 – VIDEO
10:56
Football

Nominees announced for the FIFA Puskás Award 2024 – VIDEO

Qarabag player Yassine Benzia's stunning goal was nominated
Nominees revealed for the Best FIFA Football Awards 2024
10:34
World football

Nominees revealed for the Best FIFA Football Awards 2024

The nominees for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2024 have been officially announced

Most read

Gurban Gurbanov: "When looking at the components, Lyon appears to be stronger" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO - VIDEO
27 November 13:29
Football

Gurban Gurbanov: "When looking at the components, Lyon appears to be stronger" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO - VIDEO

The 52-year-old coach emphasized their goal to delight the fans
Beşiktaş Chair Hasan Arat steps down
27 November 16:55
Football

Beşiktaş Chair Hasan Arat steps down

Arat's resignation was accepted during a meeting held today, and he has been replaced by Hüseyin Yücel
UCL league phase round 5 statistics
27 November 15:01
Football

UCL league phase round 5 statistics

40 goals scored across 9 games made this the joint-second most prolific day in Champions League history
Around 150 fans to support Lyon in their match against Qarabag
27 November 16:42
Football

Around 150 fans to support Lyon in their match against Qarabag

Approximately 150 fans of France's Lyon club will support their team in the UEFA Europa League match against Qarabag in Baku