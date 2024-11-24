Racing Fan Brings Grandfather’s Skull to Stadium - VIDEO

A fan of Argentina's Racing Club, Gabriel Aranda, caused a stir by bringing his grandfather's skull to a match.

According to Idman.biz, the devoted fan displayed the skull during the Copa Sudamericana final against Cruzeiro. Explaining his unusual decision, Aranda said:

"This is my grandfather, Valentin Aguilar – a loyal Racing fan. Racing is my passion, and my grandfather is always in my heart."

Reports suggest that Aranda exhumed his grandfather's remains after Racing won the Argentine championship during the 2018/2019 season, removing the skull to honor his memory.

Racing defeated Cruzeiro 3-1 in the final, securing the prestigious trophy.

