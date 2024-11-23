Hansi Flick unlikely to stay long at Barcelona

Barcelona head coach Hans-Dieter Flick has shed light on his future with the Spanish club.

According to Idman.biz, the German manager has no plans to spend many years with the LaLiga giants.

When asked about the possibility of staying at Barcelona for 10 years, the 59-year-old coach replied:

"Staying 10 years at one club? I don't think I can stay for that long! I have four grandchildren and they deserve their time before I turn 70. We'll see..."

Flick has been managing Barcelona since May 2024.

