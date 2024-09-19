19 September 2024
EN

Champions League: Points loss for Man City, PSG's last minute joy

World football
News
19 September 2024 09:00
7
Champions League: Points loss for Man City, PSG's last minute joy

The next matches of the UEFA Champions League first round were held.

6 matches will take place on the 2nd game day, Idman.biz reports.

The main match of the day was organized in England. Manchester City challenged Inter. No goals were scored in 90 minutes.

Last year's finalist Borussia Dortmund was a guest of Bruges in Belgium. The game ended with a 3:0 victory for the guests.

PSG scored the winning goal in the 90th minute against debutant Girona.

UEFA Champions League
18 September
1st round
20:45. Bologna - Shakhtar - 0:0
20:45. Sparta Prague - Salzburg - 3:0
23:00. Celtic - Slovan - 5:1
23:00. Bruges - Borussia Dortmund - 0:3
23:00. Manchester City - Inter - 0:0
23:00. PSG - Girona - 1:0

The games of the first round will be held in 3 days.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

David Villa: "He cannot be compared with Messi!"
09:51
Football

David Villa: "He cannot be compared with Messi!"

We don’t know where his ceiling is going to be”
Azerbaijani football players in the Champions League
18 September 18:15
Football

Azerbaijani football players in the Champions League

But who among the Azerbaijani footballers played in the UEFA Champions League?

Next transfer in Ganja
18 September 17:41
Football

Next transfer in Ganja

Diogo Verdasca will protect the honor of Kepez until the end of the season
The next stage of the UEFA C category coaching course in AFFA - PHOTO
18 September 16:40
Football

The next stage of the UEFA C category coaching course in AFFA - PHOTO

The training led by instructors Ilham Azizzade, Khanlar Aliyev and Dayanat Aliyev will continue until September 20
David Beckham SHOCKED everyone - VIDEO
18 September 16:32
Football

David Beckham SHOCKED everyone - VIDEO

However, he did not answer the questions of the presenter and the guests and ...
Scorer of the World Cup has died
18 September 15:25
Football

Scorer of the World Cup has died

He died after a long illness

Most read

World-famous travelers cross Caspian Sea - from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan - PHOTO - VIDEO
17 September 18:55
Other

World-famous travelers cross Caspian Sea - from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan - PHOTO - VIDEO

Both travelers traveled 186 miles (300 kilometers) to reach Azerbaijan
Scorer of the World Cup has died
18 September 15:25
Football

Scorer of the World Cup has died

He died after a long illness
Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan vs. Lithuania and Vietnam
16 September 14:54
Chess

Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan vs. Lithuania and Vietnam

Pairings have been determined
Farid Gayibov meets with athletes and coaches represented Azerbaijan at Paralympic Games - PHOTO
16 September 20:44
Paris-2024

Farid Gayibov meets with athletes and coaches represented Azerbaijan at Paralympic Games - PHOTO

At the meeting organized at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy, Farid Gayibov congratulated the athletes on their achievements