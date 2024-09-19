Champions League: Points loss for Man City, PSG's last minute joy

The next matches of the UEFA Champions League first round were held.

6 matches will take place on the 2nd game day, Idman.biz reports.

The main match of the day was organized in England. Manchester City challenged Inter. No goals were scored in 90 minutes.

Last year's finalist Borussia Dortmund was a guest of Bruges in Belgium. The game ended with a 3:0 victory for the guests.

PSG scored the winning goal in the 90th minute against debutant Girona.

UEFA Champions League

18 September

1st round

20:45. Bologna - Shakhtar - 0:0

20:45. Sparta Prague - Salzburg - 3:0

23:00. Celtic - Slovan - 5:1

23:00. Bruges - Borussia Dortmund - 0:3

23:00. Manchester City - Inter - 0:0

23:00. PSG - Girona - 1:0

The games of the first round will be held in 3 days.

Idman.biz