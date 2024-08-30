30 August 2024
Conference League: Trabzonspor stopped the fight, Chelsea lost on the match journey

World football
News
30 August 2024 09:10
33
The rematch of the playoffs in the Conference League was concluded today.

The owner of the last 22 tickets to the League stage has been announced, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan representative Zire met Omonia at home and won with a score of 1:0. Turkiye Trabzonspor did not qualify for the group stage. The team stopped fighting in the penalty shootout against St. Gallen.

Chelsea lost to Servett with a score of 1:2. Despite this, the nobles who won 3:2 in the final result advanced to the group stage.

The draw for the League stage will be held on August 30.

Conference League
Playoff round
Answer games
August 29
18:00. Astana - Brann - 3:0
First match - 0:2
20:00. Zire - Omonia - 1:0
First match – 0:6
20:00. HIK - Klaksvik - 2:1
First match – 2:2
20:30. Rujomberok - Noa - 3:1
First match – 0:3
21:00. Olympia - Rijaka - 5:0
First match - 0:1
21:00. Paphos - CFR - 3:0
First match - 0:1
21:00. Paksi - Mlada Boleslav - 0:3
First match - 2:2
21:00. Trabzonspor - St. Gallen - 1:1, a.v. 0:0, pen. 4:5
First match – 0:0
21:30. TNS - Panevejis - 0:0
First match – 3:0
22:00. Cercle Brugge - Wisla K - 1:4
First match - 6:1
22:00. Kilmarnock - Copenhagen - 1:1
First match – 0:2
22:00. Drita - Legia - 0:1
First match - 0:2
22:00. Panathinaikos - Lance - 2:0
First match - 1:2
22:00. Santa Coloma - Vikingur - 0:0
First match - 0:5
22:00. Zrinski - Gimarayesh - 0:4
First match – 0:3
22:15. Maribor - Jurgorden - 0:1
First match - 0:1
22:15. Selye - Pyunik - 4:1
First match - 0:1
22:30. Heidenheim - Hacken - 3:2
First match - 2:1
22:30. Servett - Chelsea - 2:1
First match - 0:2
23:00. Larne - Lincoln - 3:1
First match - 1:2
23:00. Puskas Akademia - Fiorentina - 1:1, a.v. 0:0, pen. 4:5
First match - 3:3
23:00. Betis - Krivbass - 3:0
First match - 2:0

