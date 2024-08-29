22 matches in the Conference League: Trabzonspor home test

The return matches of the playoffs in the Conference League will be concluded today.

The winner of the last 22 tickets to the League stage will be announced, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan representative Zire will meet Omonia at home. Turkiye Trabzonspor will face St. Gallen.

The draw for the League stage will be held on August 30.

Conference League

Playoff round

Answer games

August 29

18:00. Astana - Brann

First match - 0:2

20:00. Zire - Omonia

First match – 0:6

20:00. HIK - Klaksvik

First match – 2:2

20:30. Rujomberok - Noa

First match – 0:3

21:00. Olympia - Rijeka

First match - 0:1

21:00. Paphos - CFR

First match - 0:1

21:00. Paksi - Mlada Boleslav

First match - 2:2

21:00. Trabzonspor - St. Gallen

First match – 0:0

21:30. TNS - Panevejis

First match – 3:0

22:00. Circle Brugge - Visla K

First match - 6:1

22:00. Kilmarnock - Copenhagen

First match – 0:2

22:00. Drita - Legion

First match - 0:2

22:00. Panathinaikos - Lance

First match - 1:2

22:00. Santa Coloma - Vikingour

First match - 0:5

22:00. Zrinski - Gimarayesh

First match – 0:3

22:15. Maribor - Jurgorden

First match - 0:1

22:15. Selye - Punik

First match - 0:1

22:30. Heidenheim - Hacken

First match - 2:1

22:30. Servett - Chelsea

First match - 0:2

23:00. Larne - Lincoln

First match - 1:2

23:00. Puskas Akademia - Fiorentina

First match - 3:3

23:00. Betis - Krivbass

First match - 2:0

Idman.biz