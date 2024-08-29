22 matches in the Conference League: Trabzonspor home test

The return matches of the playoffs in the Conference League will be concluded today.
The winner of the last 22 tickets to the League stage will be announced, Idman.biz reports.
Azerbaijan representative Zire will meet Omonia at home. Turkiye Trabzonspor will face St. Gallen.
The draw for the League stage will be held on August 30.
Conference League
Playoff round
Answer games
August 29
18:00. Astana - Brann
First match - 0:2
20:00. Zire - Omonia
First match – 0:6
20:00. HIK - Klaksvik
First match – 2:2
20:30. Rujomberok - Noa
First match – 0:3
21:00. Olympia - Rijeka
First match - 0:1
21:00. Paphos - CFR
First match - 0:1
21:00. Paksi - Mlada Boleslav
First match - 2:2
21:00. Trabzonspor - St. Gallen
First match – 0:0
21:30. TNS - Panevejis
First match – 3:0
22:00. Circle Brugge - Visla K
First match - 6:1
22:00. Kilmarnock - Copenhagen
First match – 0:2
22:00. Drita - Legion
First match - 0:2
22:00. Panathinaikos - Lance
First match - 1:2
22:00. Santa Coloma - Vikingour
First match - 0:5
22:00. Zrinski - Gimarayesh
First match – 0:3
22:15. Maribor - Jurgorden
First match - 0:1
22:15. Selye - Punik
First match - 0:1
22:30. Heidenheim - Hacken
First match - 2:1
22:30. Servett - Chelsea
First match - 0:2
23:00. Larne - Lincoln
First match - 1:2
23:00. Puskas Akademia - Fiorentina
First match - 3:3
23:00. Betis - Krivbass
First match - 2:0
