Real striker Vinicius Junior may go to Saudi Arabia at the end of the season.

Brazilian football player informed the Madrid club about this, Idman.biz reports.

Vinicius does not intend to renew his contract with Real, which expires in 2027. This factor is characterized by his leaving the team.

The 24-year-old football player received an annual offer of 350,000 euros from Saudi Arabia. His contract has a release clause of 1 billion euros.

Idman.biz