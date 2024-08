Ghana national football player Jordan Ayew has moved to Leicester.

It was announced by the press service of the English club, Idman.biz reports.

Foxes signed a 2-year contract with the striker. 5.9 million euros were paid to Crystal Palace for his transfer.

Ayyu, who moved from Swansea to the London club in 2018, scored 23 goals and 22 assists in 212 matches.

Idman.biz