23 August 2024
Bundesliga starts

23 August 2024 15:06
Today, a new season begins with a match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga.

Bayern has won the most championships in the national championship, which started in 1903 with the championship of Leipzig, and since the 1963/1964 season, which was held under the name of the Bundesliga - 33 times, Idman.biz reports.

Nuremberg has 9 championships, Borussia Dortmund has 8 championships. In total, 29 teams won the title, and only 13 of them did so during the Bundesliga. The last champion is Bayer Leverkusen.

Among the participants of the current season, the 178-year-old Heidenheim. founded in 1846, has the longest history. Stuttgart was founded in 1893.

Among the participants of the new season of the Bundesliga, the oldest players are in Union Berlin (average age - 26.41). The youngest team is in Stuttgart (23,39).

Half of the 18 clubs are coached by local coaches and half by foreign coaches. The oldest coach is in Bochum. German specialist Peter Seidler is 62 years old. The youngest is 36-year-old Turkish coach Nuri Sahin, who coaches Borussia Dortmund.

I round

August 23

Borussia M. - Bayer

August 24

Augsburg - Werder
Freiburg - Stuttgart
Hoffenheim - Holstein
Mains - Union B.
Leipzig - Bochum
Borussia D. - Eintracht

August 25

Wolfsburg - Bayern
St. Pauli - Heidenheim

