One more match will be played in the playoffs of the Conference League.

The only match of the day will take place in Portugal, Idman.biz reports.

Gimarayesh will test Zrinski in its field. The first matches of the playoffs will be concluded tomorrow.

The return matches of the playoff stage will take place next week.

Conference League

Playoff stage

First matches

August 21

20:45. Gimarayesh - Zrinski

Idman.biz