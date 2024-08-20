LIST where Ronaldo is second

The best wingers in the history of the English Premier League have been revealed.

Muhammad Salah took first place in the rating compiled by FourFourTwo, Idman.biz reports.

Egyptian striker is ahead of all wingers. Cristiano Ronaldo is in second place. The first "three" is closed by Son Xin Min. Eden Hazard, Sadio Mane, Gareth Bale, Robert Pires, Ryan Giggs, Riyad Mahrez and David Beckham were also included in the Top-10.

Salah, the leader of the rating, played in two Premier League clubs - Liverpool and Chelsea. He is currently wearing the jersey of the Merseysiders.

