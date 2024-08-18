Advice from Föller to Goretzka

The sports director of the German national team, Rudi Föller, advised Leon Goretzka.

He said that the player should leave Bayern, Idman.biz reports.

Föller based his opinion on his desire to return to the national team: "If Leon has the goal of returning to the German national team, he should leave Bayern. It is true that the player should make the decision himself. He has a contract with the team and should get a chance to play more."

Goretzka, who could not be included in the main team of the Munich club, left the team. He was not involved in the 1/32 final match of Bayern German Cup.

