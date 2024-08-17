18 August 2024
22nd successful start

World football
News
17 August 2024 10:00
22nd successful start

Manchester United has renewed its record in the Premier League.

Red devils started the Premier League with a victory for the 22nd time in their history, Idman.biz reports.

The Manchester team defeated Fulham with a score of 1:0. Joshua Zirkzee scored the winning goal at Old Trafford.

The second result in the number of victories in the first round belongs to Chelsea - 20. Arsenal and Liverpool have started the Premier League with victories 18 times.

The last champion Manchester City is 5th with 15 victories.

