Today, the 87th season of the French League 1 will be started with the match between Le Havre and PSG.

Idman.biz reports only 4 teams from the participants of the first French championship held in the 1932/1933 season will participate in the battle of the strongest in the 2024/2025 season. These are Marseille, Montpellier, Nice and Rennes. The most attendances in Ligue 1 are Marseille (75), St. Etienne (70) and Rennes (68).

In the history of the French championship, which began with the victory of Lille, PSG became the champion the most - 12 times. Saint Etienne won the title 10 times, Marseille 9 times. In general, 19 teams won the championship. The last champion is PSG.

In the current season of League 1, the oldest players are in Brest (average age - 25.33). Strasbourg has the youngest team (21,82).

8 out of 18 clubs are coached by foreign experts. The oldest coach is 61-year-old Michel Ter-Zakaryan, who is at the helm of Montpellier. The youngest coach is in Lance. Belgian William Steele is 32 years old.

I round

August 16

Le Havre - PSG

August 17

Brest - Marseille

Reims - Lille

Monaco - Saint Etienne

August 18

Auxerre - Nice

Ange - Lance

Montpellier - Strasbourg

Toulouse - Nantes

Rennes - Lyon

Vugar Mammadov

Idman.biz