17 August 2024
The 94th season of La Liga has STARTED

15 August 2024 16:37
The 94th season of the Spanish La Liga will start today.

On the first game day of the national championship, the matches between Athletic and Getafe and Betis and Girona will be held, Idman.biz reports.

6 of the 12 teams that participated in the first tournament in 1928/1929 will participate in this season as well. Among them, Barcelona, Real and Athletic, which climbed to the podium in the first championship in this order, participated in all seasons without a break. Espanyol (participated in 88 seasons), Madrid Atletico (87) and Real Sociedad (77) had interruptions.

Only 9 teams have won the title of Spanish champion so far. Real (36) and Barcelona (27) were awarded the most titles. The last champion is a representative of Madrid.

The oldest players in La Liga are in Rayo Vallecano (average age - 27.86). Barcelona (22.89) has the youngest team.

Only 5 out of 20 clubs are coached by foreign experts. The oldest coach is the 71-year-old Chilean expert Manuel Pellegrini, who is "behind the steering wheel" of Betis, and the youngest is the 36-year-old Spanish expert of Celta Claudio Giraldes.

I round
August 15

Athletic - Getafe
Betis - Girona

August 16
Celta - Alaves
Las Palmas - Seville

August 17
Osasuna - Leganes
Valencia - Barcelona

August 18
Real Sociedad - Rayo Vallecano
Mallorca - Real Madrid

August 19
Valladolid - Espanyol
Villarreal - Atletico

