17 August 2024
Europa League playoff players are determined

15 August 2024 13:21
The third qualifying round in the Europe League will be concluded.

11 matches will be played within the return matches, Idman.biz reports.

After these meetings, all participants of the playoffs will be known. Turkiye Trabzonspor will meet with Rapid in Vienna. Lincoln, which was eliminated by Qarabag from the Champions League, will host Dinamo Minsk.

III classification stage
Answer games
August 15

20:00. Lincoln - Dinamo Mn
First match - 0:2

20:00. Rapid V - Trabzonspor
First match - 1:0

21:00. Elfsborg - Rijeka
First match - 1:1

21:00. Viktoria Pl - Kryvbas
First match - 2:1

22:00. Circle Brugge - Molde
First match - 0:3

22:15. Ajax - Panathinaikos
First match - 1:0

22:30. Lugano - Partizan
First match - 1:0

22:30. Maccabi T-А - Panevejis
First match – 2:1

22:30. Servette - Braga
First match - 0:0

22:00. Borac - Klaksvik
First match - 1:2

23:00. Shamrock Rovers - Selye
First match – 0:1

The playoff round will be held on August 22 and 29.

Idman.biz

