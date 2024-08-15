Europa League playoff players are determined

The third qualifying round in the Europe League will be concluded.

11 matches will be played within the return matches, Idman.biz reports.

After these meetings, all participants of the playoffs will be known. Turkiye Trabzonspor will meet with Rapid in Vienna. Lincoln, which was eliminated by Qarabag from the Champions League, will host Dinamo Minsk.

Europe League

III classification stage

Answer games

August 15

20:00. Lincoln - Dinamo Mn

First match - 0:2

20:00. Rapid V - Trabzonspor

First match - 1:0

21:00. Elfsborg - Rijeka

First match - 1:1

21:00. Viktoria Pl - Kryvbas

First match - 2:1

22:00. Circle Brugge - Molde

First match - 0:3

22:15. Ajax - Panathinaikos

First match - 1:0

22:30. Lugano - Partizan

First match - 1:0

22:30. Maccabi T-А - Panevejis

First match – 2:1

22:30. Servette - Braga

First match - 0:0

22:00. Borac - Klaksvik

First match - 1:2

23:00. Shamrock Rovers - Selye

First match – 0:1

The playoff round will be held on August 22 and 29.

Idman.biz