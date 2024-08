A new record was set in the UEFA Super Cup.

Dani Carvajal and Luka Modric won this title for the 5th time, Idman.biz reports.

The players of Real won the title of the player with the most wins in the Super Cup. Modric and Carvajal won this title in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2022 and 2024.

They left behind five players with 4 Supercups each. They are Arie Haan, Paolo Maldini, Dani Alves, Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema.

Real won yesterday's Super Cup match against Atalanta with a score of 2:0.

