The match for the UEFA Super Cup was held today.

The match was organized in Warsaw, the capital of Poland, Idman.biz reports.

Real, the last winner of the Champions League, faced Atalanta, who lifted the Europa League trophy. The match ended with a 2:0 victory for the representative of Madrid. Real won the UEFA Super Cup for the 6th time in its history.

UEFA Super Cup

August 14

23:00. Real - Atalanta - 2:0

Goals: Federico Valverde, 59. Kylian Mbappe, 68

Idman.biz