In the Conference League, the guests passed the stage

Today, the return matches of the III qualification stage in the Conference League have started.

Two matches took place on the first game day of the week, Idman.biz reports.

Hacken and Paksi, who won last week with a landslide, officially qualified for the playoffs on the road. Both teams achieved a draw at the opponent's field.

Other matches of the stage will be held on August 14-15.

Conference League

III classification stage

Answer games

August 13

20:30. Paide - Hacken - 1:1

First match – 1:6

22:45. Mornar - Paksi - 2:2

First match – 0:3

Conference League playoff matches will be held on August 22 and 29.

Idman.biz