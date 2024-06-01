1 June 2024
EN

World's best scorers

World football
News
1 June 2024 09:50
15
The top scorers in the 2024 international games have been announced.

As Idman.biz reports, the list of IFFHS includes those who scored at least 6 goals in the national team and continental cups.

Akram Afif, the striker of the Qatar national team and Al-Sadd, is the best on the planet with 11 goals. He scored all the goals for the team.

The Moroccan forward of Olympiacos Ayoub El Kaabi has the same number of goals, but he is second because he scored his goals in the club.

Ademola Lookman closes the top-3. The striker, who scored 4 goals in the Nigerian national team and 5 goals in Atalanta, was happy 9 times in total.

It should be noted that 14 football players were included in the list of IFFHS.

