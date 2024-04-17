PSG and Borussia in the semi-finals with a rematch - VIDEO

The return matches of the Champions League quarter-final stage have started.

Idman.biz reports that two matches took place on the first game day.

Barcelona and PSG faced each other in Spain. The French managed to compensate for the home defeat. Barcelona opened the score in the return match, but Araujo's red card ruined the plans. Having scored 4 goals, PSG advanced to the semi-finals.

Another match was organized in Dortmund. Borussia took revenge from Atletico, which they lost on the road. Yellow-Blacks won with a score of 4:2.

It should be noted that the other two semi-finalists will be announced today.

Champions League

Quarter-finals, return matches

on April 16

23:00. Barcelona - PSG - 1:4

Goals: Rafinha, 12 - Dembele, 40. Vitinha, 54. Mbappe, 61 (pen.), 89

First game - 3:2

23:00. Borussia D - Atletico - 4:2

Goals: Brandt, 34. Maatsen, 39. Fullkrug, 71. Sabitzer, 74 - Hummels, 49 (own goal). Correa, 64

First game – 1:2

Idman.biz