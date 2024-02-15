15 February 2024
Mbappe's new Champions League record

15 February 2024 09:21
PSG player Kylian Mbappe has shattered a new record.

According to Idman.biz, French forward scored in 10 consecutive home matches in the Champions League.

He continued this successful series in the 1/8 finals meeting with Real Sociedad. Kilian became the first player to score such a mark in the history of the tournament.

The 25-year-old forward opened the scoring in the 58th minute of the match with the Spanish club. The representative of Paris won this match with two unanswered goals.

It should be noted that Mbappe scored 44 goals in 68 matches played in Europe's most prestigious club tournament.

