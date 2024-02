The Brazilian legend answered questions during an interview.

Idman.biz reports with referring to Catenaccio e Contropiede that Romario claims he's better than Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Luis Suarez, Rivaldo, Bebeto, Zico and Neymar.

But Ronaldinho, Ronaldo Nazario, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are on same level as him.

Romario admits only Diego Maradona and Pelé were better than him.

