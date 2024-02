The fate of Juventus player Alex Sandro has been clarified.



Idman.biz reports that the Brazilian defender will leave the Italian club at the end of the season.



The representative of Turin decided not to extend the contract with Alex. The 33-year-old defender plans to return to Brazil in the summer. Several clubs are interested in him.



It should be noted that Sandro has been wearing the uniform of Juventus since 2015.

Idman.biz