Chelsea won 3:1 against Crystal Palace in the XXIV round of the English Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that the "nobles" won the 13th championship game in a row.

This is an absolute record in the 118-year history of Chelsea. In the history of the club, no other opponent has signed such a winning streak in championship matches.

It should be noted that after this victory, Chelsea increased the number of points to 34 and rose to the 10th place in the tournament table.

Idman.biz