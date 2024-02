The draw for the 1/4 finals of the Turkish Cup has been made.

Idman.biz reports that Galatasaray was an opponent of Karagumruk in the semi-finals.

Fenerbahce will face Ankaragucu.

The matches will be held on February 27-29.

Turkish Cup

1/4 final

Trabzonspor - Basaksehir

Besiktas - Konyaspor

Ankaraguçu - Fenerbahce

Galatasaray - Karagumruk

Idman.biz