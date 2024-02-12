Braga beaten before their Qarabag match - VIDEO

Braga, the opponent of Qarabag in the Europe League playoffs, played its next match in the Portuguese championship.

Idman.biz reports that Artur Jorge's team was a guest of Sporting in Lisbon within the XXI round.

In the match, the opponent of the champion of Azerbaijan scored 5 unanswered goals.

The representative of the capital, who scored 2 goals in the first half, scored 3 more times in the second half. Despite being crushed, Braga kept its place in the 4th place with 40 points. Benfica and Sporting from the first 2 teams in the Portuguese championship have the same - 52 points.

It should be noted that on February 15, Qarabag will be the guest of Braga in the Europa League. The teams will meet in Baku in 1 week.

