Rabona stunner seals late win in Moroccan league clash - VIDEO

A stunning rabona strike decided a Moroccan league encounter as Maghreb Fes edged Wydad 1-0 thanks to a moment of individual brilliance late in the game.

Central defender El-Jabli produced the decisive moment in the 80th minute, unleashing a remarkable effort from outside the penalty area. Executed with a rabona - a technique where the kicking leg wraps behind the standing leg - the shot caught everyone by surprise and flew into the net.

The goal quickly went viral on social media, with many fans suggesting it should be considered for the FIFA Puskas Award, which recognises the most spectacular goal of the year.

Replays, however, indicate the ball may have slightly deflected off a Wydad player’s head on its way through, potentially wrong-footing the goalkeeper and adding an extra layer of unpredictability to the strike.

Despite the possible deflection, the goal stood as the match-winner, underlining both the creativity and confidence of El-Jabli in a high-pressure moment.