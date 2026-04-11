11 April 2026
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Statue unveiling of Ichiro Suzuki marred by unexpected mishap in Seattle - VIDEO

World football
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11 April 2026 17:16
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Statue unveiling of Ichiro Suzuki marred by unexpected mishap in Seattle - VIDEO

Iconic pose tribute disrupted as bat on sculpture bends during ceremony

An unveiling ceremony for a statue honouring baseball legend Ichiro Suzuki took an unexpected turn after a technical issue disrupted the event in Seattle, İdman.Biz reports.

According to international media ci, the ceremony was intended to immortalise Suzuki’s famous batting stance. However, at the key moment of the unveiling, the bat attached to the statue bent and was damaged, drawing surprise from those in attendance.

The incident briefly overshadowed what was meant to be a celebration of one of Japan’s greatest sporting figures and a global baseball icon. Suzuki spent a significant part of his career in Major League Baseball and remains especially revered in Seattle for his achievements with the Mariners.

Suzuki holds one of the most remarkable records in the history of Major League Baseball, having registered 262 hits in a single season in 2004 — a milestone that still stands today. The statue was designed to honour both his legacy and his enduring impact on the sport.

Despite the mishap, the ceremony highlighted Suzuki’s influence on baseball in both Japan and the United States, with fans and officials gathering to pay tribute to his extraordinary career.

Idman.Biz
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