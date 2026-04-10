Arsenal open to selling academy talents as club targets £100m windfall

Premier League leaders Arsenal are prepared to listen to offers for two of their most promising academy graduates, as the club looks to comply with financial regulations and boost its transfer budget ahead of the summer window.

According to Idman.Biz, the London side is targeting at least £100 million in combined transfer fees for Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri. Both players are regarded as key young assets but could be sacrificed as part of a broader financial strategy.

Lewis-Skelly has attracted strong interest from Manchester United, with the club reportedly viewing the young defender as a priority option for the left flank. Meanwhile, Nwaneri, who has been on loan at Marseille since January, has impressed in Ligue 1, registering one goal and two assists in ten appearances and drawing attention from Borussia Dortmund.

The potential sales are part of a wider plan by Arsenal’s hierarchy to rebalance the squad after spending around £250 million last summer. Reports suggest the club could also consider offers for established first-team players, including Gabriel Jesus, Ben White and Gabriel Martinelli.

While Arsenal remain focused on maintaining their title challenge this season, the club is already planning significant moves behind the scenes as it looks to align sporting ambitions with financial sustainability.