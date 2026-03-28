Manchester United target Sandro Tonali as midfield rebuild gathers pace

Manchester United have identified Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali as one of their key transfer targets ahead of the summer window, as the club looks to strengthen its midfield options, İdman.Biz reports.

According to Fabrizio Romano, United are already working actively behind the scenes on a potential deal, with the Italian international highly rated by the club’s recruitment team.

However, the pursuit is far from straightforward. Manchester City are also closely monitoring the situation, setting up a potential battle between the two Premier League rivals for the 25-year-old.

A return to Italy currently appears unlikely, with Serie A clubs unable to match the financial power of England’s top sides. Tonali remains under contract with Newcastle until the summer of 2028, which strengthens the club’s negotiating position.

The midfielder, who joined Newcastle from AC Milan in a high-profile move, is valued at around €80 million, reflecting both his importance to the squad and his long-term potential in the Premier League.