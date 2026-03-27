Tuchel explains Alexander-Arnold omission as England squad decision sparks debate

Thomas Tuchel has defended his decision to leave Trent Alexander-Arnold out of the latest England squad, acknowledging the controversy surrounding the call.

As reported by Idman.Biz, the England head coach revealed he personally spoke to the Liverpool defender to explain the reasoning behind the decision, describing it as a difficult but necessary choice.

“I know leaving out a player like Trent will cause a reaction. We had a phone conversation and I tried to explain the situation, but he has to accept it. It is a sporting decision, a tough one and perhaps not an easy one. Maybe, to some extent, even unfair — but these decisions have to be made,” Tuchel said.

The German manager pointed to Ben White as one of the reasons behind the selection shift, highlighting his recent performances, including his display in a cup final against Manchester City. Tuchel also confirmed that Tino Livramento is part of his plans on the right side.

“I chose Ben White because I saw him here, in the cup final against Manchester City. He also played in the Champions League and immediately returned to form. It was a chance to assess him closely and see how he fits into the team. I believe I know what Trent can offer us, so the decision on the right flank went to Ben and Tino,” he added.

Alexander-Arnold remains a key figure for Liverpool and has been a regular presence in the national setup, making his omission a major talking point across English football.

Tuchel, who took charge of England at the start of 2026, is currently rotating his squad and assessing players across different tactical systems as he builds towards upcoming international fixtures and major tournaments.