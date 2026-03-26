FIFA to open final phase of 2026 World Cup ticket sales on 1 April

FIFA has announced that the final phase of ticket sales for the 2026 World Cup will begin on 1 April, with additional seats to be made available for the tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, as reported by İdman.Biz.

World football's governing body said more than one million tickets were sold by the end of the previous sales window, which ran between December and February. The tournament will take place from 11 June to 19 July, and the final sales phase will allow supporters to buy remaining tickets on a first come, first served basis.

The new release comes after FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in January that demand for tickets matched that of a "World Cup over 1000 years" and predicted that all 104 matches would be sold out. FIFA also said fans in the final phase will be able to choose specific seats, while those who already bought tickets will be able to see their assigned places from 1 April.

FIFA has faced growing criticism over its pricing strategy for the expanded tournament. In December, general sale prices reportedly ranged from $140 for the cheapest group-stage matches to $8,680 for the final. On Tuesday, Football Supporters Europe said it had joined consumer group Euroconsumers in filing a formal complaint with the European Commission, criticising both the high prices and the introduction of dynamic pricing, which could push costs even higher.