25 March 2026
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Zinedine Zidane identifies coaching staff ahead of possible France appointment

World football
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25 March 2026 17:59
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Zinedine Zidane identifies coaching staff ahead of possible France appointment

Zinedine Zidane has already outlined his preferred coaching staff as he edges closer to a potential appointment as France national team head coach, according to L’Equipe, as reported by Idman.Biz.

The former Real Madrid manager is said to have selected David Bettoni and Hamidou Msaidi as part of his backroom team. Both coaches previously worked alongside Zidane during his highly successful spell in charge of the Spanish giants.

Reports suggest that Zidane has reached a verbal agreement with the French Football Federation regarding a future role with the national team, although no official announcement has yet been made. The move would see him return to management after a prolonged absence since leaving Real Madrid in 2021.

Zidane remains one of the most decorated managers of his generation, having won two La Liga titles, two Spanish Super Cups and three consecutive Champions League trophies with Real Madrid. His potential appointment is widely viewed as a natural next step, especially with ongoing discussions about the long-term future of the current France setup.

Idman.Biz
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