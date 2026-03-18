CAF overturns AFCON result after two months following Morocco appeal

The Confederation of African Football has officially revised the result of an Africa Cup of Nations match nearly two months after the final, following a successful appeal from Morocco, Idman.Biz reports.

CAF confirmed that its Appeals Board ruled in favour of the Moroccan federation, citing a controversial incident in the 98th minute when a penalty was awarded for a foul on Brahim Diaz. Senegal’s players left the pitch in protest after the decision, leading to disciplinary proceedings.

Although the match resumed 13 minutes later and originally ended in a 1-0 victory for Senegal, CAF has now awarded Morocco a 3-0 win. The ruling was made in accordance with Article 84 of CAF regulations, which covers cases of teams refusing to continue matches.

The decision highlights CAF’s stricter stance on disciplinary breaches and match integrity, especially in high-stakes continental competitions. It also comes amid growing scrutiny over refereeing standards and the use of VAR in African football.