Azerbaijani grandmaster among leaders of Wijk aan Zee tournament

Azerbaijani grandmaster Aydin Suleymanli continues to be among the leaders of the traditional Tata Steel Challengers chess tournament, which is being held in Wijk aan Zee, the Netherlands.

According to Idman.Biz, in the fifth round Suleymanli drew with local player Max Warmerdam.

After five rounds, Aydin has collected four points and shares places one to three with Edi Woodward of the United States and Faustino Oro of Argentina. Based on additional criteria, he is currently in second place. In the sixth round, the Azerbaijani grandmaster will face Vedant Panesar of India. It is worth noting that Suleymanli is one of the few participants in the tournament who has not suffered a defeat.

The winner of the Challengers tournament will earn a place in the main event of the Wijk aan Zee festival, the Masters.

Teymur Tushiyev