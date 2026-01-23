Cristiano Ronaldo may end playing career in 2027

Portugal national team and Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo could bring his playing career to an end in 2027, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Writing on X, Jacobs reported that Al Nassr are not planning to extend Ronaldo’s current contract, which expires in 2027. As a result, the Portuguese attacker, who will be 42 by that time, is likely to decide to retire from professional football.

At the same time, it is noted that Ronaldo has repeatedly stated that his main goal is to reach the mark of 1000 career goals. At present, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored 960 goals.

Ronaldo has been playing for Al Nassr since 2023.