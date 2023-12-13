14 December 2023
"Hacken" head coach: "I see that Azerbaijani football is developing"

13 December 2023 23:39
"This is our last game of the season in the tournament. Our goal was to perform successfully in all matches and qualify for the next round. We had the best season in the history of the club. We won the group stage for the first time in the European Cups and we were able to sell some of our players at a good price."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Per-Mathias Hogmo, head coach of Sweden's "Hacken" team, at the press conference held before the match against "Qarabag" in the European League group stage.

- The opponent has very good players. Although we performed well in the game in Sweden, we did not win. We will leave tomorrow's game with high motivation. All is well in the team's camp.

- The Swedish championship ended a month ago. Will this factor cause problems for Hacken?
- We played a total of 20 games in European cups. We have already gained some experience. At some points, the game experience may suffer. But I think this factor will not affect our game tomorrow.

- How will the rainy and cold weather in Baku affect the game?
- You can feel Swedish air in Baku. We are used to playing in this weather. I am coming to Baku for the third time. Every time I come to your country, I see the development of Azerbaijani football.

- "Molde" and "Qarabag" teams have a chance to leave the group. Which team do you think is more deserving of exiting the group?
- Both are similar teams. Both "Molde" and "Qarabag" have great experience in European cups. I believe that whichever team advances to the next stage, it will be successful.

It should be noted that the match between "Qarabag" and "Hacken" will be held on December 14 at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

