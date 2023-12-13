13 December 2023
The time of the resumption of the Turkish Super League matches has become known

The time of resumption of the Turkish Super League matches has become clear.

The president of the Turkish Football Federation, Mehmet Buyukekshi, said that the matches in the championship will be held on December 19.

According to him, there is no problem in organizing meetings.

It should be noted that Halil Umut Meler was punched by Faruk Koca after the match between "Ankaragucu" and "Rizespor", which ended up 1-1 in the 15th round of the Super League. The head of the club, who was taken to court after the incident, resigned.

