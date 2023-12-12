Call from FIFA president: "There is no room for violence"

"The events that happened on the field after the Ankaragucu - Rizespor game are completely unacceptable, there is no room for such things in our sport and society."

Idman.biz informs that this was written by FIFA President Gianni Infantino on his social network account when Faruk Koca, the president of Turkiye’s "Ankaragucu" club, hit referee Halil Umut Meler.

He said that there is absolutely no room for violence either on the field or outside the field: "Safety must be ensured for referees, players and fans to enjoy the game. I call on the relevant institutions to strictly fulfill this request."

It should be noted that Halil Umut Meler was punched by Faruk Koca, the president of Ankaragucu, after the match of the 15th round of the Super League ended with a score of 1:1.

