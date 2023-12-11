11 December 2023
Endrick agreed with "Chelsea" before "Real", but...

11 December 2023 16:52
Endrick agreed with "Chelsea" before "Real", but...

"We watched the game of "Chelsea" against "Arsenal" live. We met with the head coach, Jorginho, Cesar Aspilicueta and Thiago Silva."

Idman.biz reports that Douglas Ramos, the father of young Brazilian football player Endrick Felipe, said this.

He said that his son was very close to moving to "Chelsea" before "Real": "I must admit that I don't like the cold, but my wife and Endrick love it. My son really enjoys playing in the rain. We received an invitation from the owner of "Chelsea". We went there to see the club and the country. They explained everything to us. They introduced a man who would help them settle. He showed us the house where we will live, the school where Endrick will study, and even the nearby church. Everything was satisfactory for both sides."

According to Ramos, the subsequent call disappointed them: "Despite the already cold weather, we decided to live in London. But then my son's manager called me in the evening and said that the owner of "Chelsea" has avoided the idea of signing a contract because the amount to be paid to Endrick was too high. However, they were ready to pay 60 million euros for my 16-year-old son."

It should be noted that Endrick Madrid signed a contract with "Real" just one month after the agreement was broken. He will join the Royals in 2024 when he turns 18.

